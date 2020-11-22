Al Jisr Foundation hands over cardiac simulators to Royal Hospital

MUSCAT: Al Jisr Foundation handed over the National Heart Center at the Royal Hospital advanced cardiac simulation training devices along with equipping a back corridor connecting the outpatient clinics in the Center to the main building of the Hospital.

The handover ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Qasim bin Ahmed al Salmi, Director General of Royal Hospital, Dina al Khalili, Head of Al Jisr Foundation, and a number of health and administrative staff of the centre.

Dr Faiza al Kindi, Assistant Director at the National Heart Center, pointed out that the initiative included advanced realistic training manikins that contain accurate sensors for the main vital signs of the body such as heart pulses, blood pressure and oxygen concentration in the body. This equipment will help to train medical groups in dealing with the critical and intermediate cardiac cases in a realistic and simulated environment. In addition, these manikins will be used in training the health workers and the patient’s family in cardiovascular resuscitation.

The initiative also included equipping the back corridor connecting the outpatient clinics of the Center to the main building of the Hospital, which will facilitate the movement of the medical staff and patients easily.

Dr Qasim al Salmi praised this kind gesture that demonstrates the unified efforts between the public and private sectors to the advancement of society in various fields, particularly in the health field.

Dina al Khalili stressed that this initiative is part of the social responsibility programme of the Foundation to promote social solidarity in different fields that affects the lives of individuals, especially in the health field.

