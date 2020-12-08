Al Jisr Charity Association hands over 16 ambulances to health ministry

Muscat: Al Jisr Charity Association on Tuesday handed over 16 ambulances to the health institutions of the Ministry of Health in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah and North Al Batinah.

The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah was provided with 8 ambulances while South and north Al Batinah were provided with 4 ambulances for each.

The handover ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Fatima Mohammed al Ajmi, MOH’s Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial, and Planning Affairs, and Dina al Khalili, Head of Al Jisr Foundation, as well number of the ministry’s senior officials at MOH’s headquarters.

Dr Fatima pointed out that this initiative of Al Jisr Charity Association in funding the purchase of 16 ambulances for the mentioned Governorates underlined the Foundation social responsibility in uplifting community services and development projects for the common good all across the Sultanate.

General Manager of Al Jisr Foundation emphasized the company vision in strengthening the health sector in the Sultanate as part of its sustainable projects in the health field.

Al Khalili also stressed the importance of the partnership between civil society and the government sector, as well as the Foundation’s keenness to support the efforts of the ministry of health in the Sultanate, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is notable that the funding of ambulances was within the Foundation support for the ministry of health in combating COVID-19 pandemic, as the Foundation allocated RO2 million for the pandemic.

