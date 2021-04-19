Al Jifnain protection dam construction in full swing

MUSCAT: The construction work of the flood protection dam project in Al Jifnain in the Wilayat of Seeb is in full swing.

The project which began in February is aimed at intercepting and storing flood water converging from Wadi Al Jifnain and reducing the amount of water loss in the sea. It involves construction of an earth-rock dam with a height of 5.18 metre and length of 6,500 metres. It will have 2 concrete spillways and 2 concrete towers in addition to several floodgates to control the release of stored water.

The dam will be fitted with a set of monitoring devices for measuring ground water level, leakage in the body of the dam.

With a storage capacity of 11.4 million cubic metres, the dam will be one of the biggest dams in the flood protection system in Wadi Al Jifnain which comprises 3 dams. It will account for 50 per cent of the total storage capacity of the flood protection system. —ONA