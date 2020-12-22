Al Jazeera journalists ‘targeted’ by spyware

Dozens of journalists at Qatar’s Al Jazeera broadcaster had their mobile communications intercepted by sophisticated electronic surveillance, a cyber security watchdog said, following a months-long investigation. Interceptions of 36 journalists’ phones were revealed in a report by the Citizen Lab research centre at the University of Toronto on Sunday, after they monitored journalists’ devices for suspicious activity. “The impact is very clear and dangerous,” Al Jazeera Arabic investigative reporter Tamer al Misshal, who was targeted, said on Monday. The news outlet said it approached the cyber security watchdog in January. — AFP

