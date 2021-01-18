Al Jadidi, Pispot post victories in T20 League

MUSCAT: Manikandan Rajagopal’s superb 63 helped Al Jadidi Engineering and Contracting to an 8-wicket victory against Safara International in a D Division T20 League game at Muscat Municipality ground 3 in Amerat on Friday.

Sandesh Pusalkar top-scored with 44 as Safara collected 154 for 6 in 20 overs. Nikesh V bowled well, taking 3 for 22.

Al Jadidi’s chase was spearheaded by Manikandan (63 not out off 51) and Dhanesh Krishnan (36 not out off 24) as they scored 155 for 2 in the 19th over.

Wajid, Gopakumar star in Pitspot win

In another D Division game, opener Wajid Ali slammed an unbeaten 105 off 66 while Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan picked up 5 for 24 to steer Pitspot to a 15-run win over Al Rehwan at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Pitspot posted 179 for 4 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by Wajid and Fahad Hamsa (33 off 23).

Al Rehwan fought well but fell short by 15 runs, scoring 164 for 7 due largely to magnificent spell by Gopalkumar. Puthen Purayil (55) and Raniz Muhammed (40) were main scorers.

Rajeesh, Shakar help Danmark to victory

Rajeesh Ravindran’s 4 for 27 and Shankar Gayathri’s unbeaten 66 off 48 were the highlights of Danmar’s exciting 5-wicket victory against OCT Al Hail B in an E Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Danmark did well to restrict Al Hail B to 154 for 7 due to excellent bowling by Rajeesh and then chased down the total in the 18th over, scoring 156 for 5 thanks to brilliant knocks by Shankar and Doresh Davender (47 off 42). Taiz Malla claimed 3 for 38.

OCT Al Nahdha beat Aflag Group

In the day’s other E Division match, Nadil al Balushi’s 4 for 22 and Rafeeq Mohammed’s 51 were instrumental in OCT Al Nahdha defeating Aflag Group at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Nadil was the most successful Al Nahdha bowler as Aflag was bundled out for 126 in 17.2 overs. Al Nahdha then surpassed the total in 17 overs, scoring 127 for 2 thanks to major contributions from Rafeeq and Abdullah al Balushi (30).

