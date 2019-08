Al Hamra: The Wilayat of Al Hamra in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah is one the wilayats that have many mountain peaks, especially in its northern side, the most important of which is Al Jabal Al Sharqi (known as Birkat Al Sharaf), which is an extension of Jabal Al Akhdhar. It is rich in pastoral villages between its slopes and plateaus including those located on flat hills located in the middle or lying at the top of its peaks. The climate is moderate in summer and cold in winter.

Al Jabal Al Sharqi is located on the eastern side of the Wilayat of Al Hamra. It is about 2000 metres above sea level. Al Merkadh village, near Al Hoota Cave and about 23 kilometres from the centre of the wilayat, is the starting point to climb Al Jabal Al Sharqi. Temperature reaches freezing point in the winter while in summer it ranges between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Shaikh Hamoud bin Mohsen al Abri said, “Birkat Al Sharaf is located at the top of the mountain, which is today called Al Jabal Al Sharqi, and roads lead to Al Hamra in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and Rustaq and Al Awabi in the Governorate of South Al Batinah.”

He said that at the top of the mountain, there is a pond that gets filled during seasonal rains. The pool was dug by a citizen decades ago from which sheep and other wild animals drink.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has constructed roads in the Wilayat of Al Hamra that extends from the centre of the wilayat to the top of the mountain known as “Al Sharaf”. Future plans include paved roads on the other side of the mountain. There is a mosque near the pool, which is frequented by tourists and called the mosque of Birkat Al Sharaf. — ONA

