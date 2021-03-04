Al Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday on March 11

MUSCAT: Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, issued a decision declaring next Thursday 27 Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to March 11, 2021 as an official holiday for employees of units of the State’s administrative apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector on the occasion of the blessed anniversary of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj.

Employers at private sector establishments may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday — according to the nature of their work — provided they compensate the workers for the holiday. — ONA