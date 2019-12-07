Al Iraqi-Al Nahda Dual road in Rustaq opens

The Al Iraqi-Al Nahda dual road in Rustaq was opened to traffic on Saturday. The road involves several tunnels constructed to ease the traffic for the residents of nearby villages, the most important of them being the Al Shabia tunnel which used to be an area of traffic congestion. Following the tunnel construction, vehicles will be able to run smoothly. The Wilayat of Rustaq in South Al Batinah Governorate has seen implementation of many road projects which contributed to easing traffic and reducing road accidents. Among these road projects is the Rustaq mountain road, the dual road linking Al Iraqi to Wadi Al Sahtan curve and the construction of Al Nahda bridge.

