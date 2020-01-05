Al Hosn invests in Mazoon Dairy

MUSCAT, JAN 5 – Al Hosn Investment Company SAOC (HIC), one of Oman’s leading closed joint stock investment company, is playing a pivotal role in charting the developmental milestones of Mazoon Dairy Company SAOC along with other shareholders, which has recently branched into the production and distribution of fresh milk and other related products. Undertaken as a joint venture, Mazoon Dairy Milk, Oman’s major flagship dairy project, which was launched in October 2019 is a nationwide initiative to produce fresh milk. HIC is one of the shareholders, which has, since its inception in 2007, been targeting vital economic sectors in the country.

Mazoon Dairy is already filling the void in the local produce of fresh milk and is set to achieve the targeted plans with its full range of dairy products, including plain and flavoured fresh milk, fresh cream, fresh laban, fresh yoghurt, Juices, fresh cheese and ice creams in the near future.

Established at a total cost of RO 100 million, in 2015, Mazoon Dairy Company’s new production line complements the nation’s larger goals of food security.

Its two-pronged approach to fresh milk production is directed towards meeting the larger objective of self sufficiency in the food sector, while ensuring on-time delivery of farm fresh dairy, just few hours after production. In the long run, it is expected to reduce the import of dairy products.

Osama Mariam, CEO of HIC, said, “We are committed to the cause of food security through companies like Mazoon Dairy, which have, since the inception, built on the growth module of self sufficiency.

As a leading investment company, HIC is dedicated to bolstering vital economic sectors like healthcare, education, food security, real estate, industrial, manufacturing, technology, hospitality and tourism. Our role in the developmental strategy employed by Mazoon Dairy Company demonstrates our commitment to further our investment footprints in the country. As a home-grown company it well understands the demands of the local market and is better equipped to meet the rising demand.”

HIC is the result of a partnership between Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority and Oman Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman.

It seeks to develop Greenfield investments in Oman that will provide a sustainable and rewarding return to its shareholders while at the same time fulfilling HIC’s core social responsibilities including job creation, transfer of knowledge and enhancement of local communities.

