Al Hassan Engineering interim board meets

Muscat: Al-Hassan Engineering Company said in a disclosure to Muscat Securities Market (MSM) that the interim board of directors of the company held its first meeting last on Wednesday.

The board appointed Ilham bint Murtada al Humaid as vice chairman and Murtaza bin Mohsen bin Ali as company secretary.

The CMA issued a decision earlier to dissolve the Board of Directors of Hassan Engineering and appoint an interim board of directors for a period of three years, extendable.