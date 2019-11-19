Al Hassan celebrates 49th National Day

The 49th National Day was celebrated with great zeal and pride at Al Hassan LLC. The patriotic side of Al Hassan community was reflected in the enthusiastic celebrations and in vibrant red, white and green decorations across all establishments of Al Hassan LLC. The MD of the company, Maqbool Ali Salman, with other management members joined the Al Hassan team to commemorate the day with the singing of the National Anthem.

The ceremony was held at Muscat Hall at the headquarters of Al Hassan LLC in Wadi Kabir. On this occasion, everyone wished His Majesty Sultan Qaboos long and healthy life and prayed for peace and prosperity for Oman and the people of this country.

To celebrate the spirit of generosity and kindness, the celebrations included a lucky draw which allowed participants to win exciting prizes. The event concluded with a cake cutting ceremony by Maqbool Ali Salman after which Omani Halwa and sweets were served among employees as an essential part of Omani hospitality.

