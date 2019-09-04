Al Hail B clinch Summer Cup cricket title

MUSCAT: Al Hail B team won the fourth Summer Cup 2019 cricket tournament at Al Hail Cricket Club under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The final of Al Hail Summer Cup tournament was held on August 30 where Rashid represented the Sports Ministry and Khalid al Balushi, senior board member of Al Hail CT, presided over as the chief guest and presented the trophies.

In an exciting final, Al Hail B defeated Al Hail D team by 16 runs and won the Ministry of Sports Affairs Summer Cup 2019 organised by Al Hail Cricket Team.

Al Hail B captain Waleed Rahim al Balushi won the toss and decided to bat first. Al Hail B belted 92 runs in the stipulated 8 overs. Waleed top-scored with 40 runs and Aslam al Balushi hit 35 runs not out. For Team D, Khalid and Doshambe took one wicket each.

In their chase, Al Hail D fell short of 16 runs. Suhaib Abdul Ghani scored 33 runs and Waleed Abdul Majeed took 2 wickets for Team B.

Waleed Rahim al Balushi of Al Hail B was declared best batsman of the tournament, while Yousef Sadiq al Balushi was adjudged as the best bowler of the tournament.

Earlier, in the first semifinal Al Hail B beat Al Hail C by 50 runs. Team B won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring 130 runs in 8 overs without loss of any wicket. Waleed Rahim al Balushi scored 70 runs and Nadhir al Balushi hit 50 runs. In reply, Al Hail Team C scored 80 for four wickets. Sadam al Balushi took 2 wickets, while Waleed Abdul Majeed and Nadhir al Balushi took one wicket each.

In the second semifinal, Al Hail D beat Al Hail A. Batting first, Al Hail A posted 60 runs in 8 overs for 7 wickets. Ismail Gulam al Balushi and Rasheed al Balushi both scored 17 runs. For Al Hail D, both Khalid and young Yousef al Balushi took 2 wickets. In reply, Al Hail D successfully chased the target in 7.4 overs. Suhaib Abdul Ghani scored 30 runs. Ismail, Omar and Sameer took one wicket each.

Organisers Al Hail CT thanked the Ministry of Sports Affairs for their valuable support in successfully completing the fourth Summer Cup 2019.

Related