Al Faisal ends Porsche campaign with 12th place in final Mexican race

MEXICO CITY (MEXICO): Oman’s Al Faisal Al Zubair rounded off his 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup campaign with 12th position in the second of the double-header races at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues circuit on Sunday. The BWT Lechner Racing Team enjoyed a successful season at the highest echelon of circuit racing against the world’s finest drivers in the discipline. He shadowed title contender Larry ten Voorde and Joey Mawson to the chequered flag in the final round to cap another successful season after clinching a second successive Porsche BWT GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East title before the Super Cup season started.

The Omani said: “Starting with qualifying, the weekend wasn’t really the best. We proved in practice that our pace should have been top seven or top eight and that is where we were most of the year in qualifying. I think we got five top 20 results, which I am very happy with, and two or three top eights. I am pleased with how the season went. I learned a lot and really proved myself.

“The race today was not great. In turn four, on lap one, I had a bit of damage and the steering column was completely bent. Saying that, finishing P12 with that isn’t so bad. It was a good season to end my chapter with Porsche Cup racing and hopefully we will announce something else soon.”

Newly crowned three-time champion Michael Ammermüller won the second of the weekend’s races by 6.832 seconds to rubber stamp his title and Turkey’s Ayhancan Güven pursued the German to the chequered flag in second position.

Jaxon Evans climbed to the final position on the podium in his Porsche, while Dylan Pereira and Julien Andlauer rounded off the top five. The second fastest lap in Saturday’s qualifying session was used to determine the grid placements for the second race and the final Porsche encounter of the season. Ammermüller claimed pole again from Güven, Mikkel Pedersen and Andlauer. Al Zubair lined up in 11th position, sandwiched between Marius Nakken and Jaap van Lagen at the start of the 16-lap race.

Related