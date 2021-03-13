Al Faisal al Zubair to debut in endurance championship

Muscat: Oman’s talented racer Al Faisal al Zubair is all set for a new challenge this season as he has signed up with Lechner Racing to debut in the highly-competitive endurance series – 2021 International GT Open Championship.

Al Faisal will team up with an experienced driver, Andy Soucek of Spain, and the duo will drive a Porsche GT3-R as they bid to provide tough competition to their rivals, which features some of the world’s best endurance racers and teams.

The International GT Open will hold its 16th season since starting in 2006 and the seven-leg series will begin the season with a race at the Paul Ricard circuit in France on May 16. The series concludes in Barcelona on October 24.

Al Faisal’s return to a full-fledged series is a welcome development since motorsports across the globe were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic from early March in 2020.

He now joins another Omani star, Ahmad al Harthy, in endurance racing and will be competing in the top Pro class at the GT Open.

With Ahmad having established himself as an endurance racing, Al Faisal’s entry will put Oman drivers in focus at the top stage and boost the Sultanate’s profile in international motorsports.

Al Faisal’s last participation was at the Silverstone Formula One circuit in October last when, participating for the first time in the British GT Championship, he along with Croatia’s team-mate Martin Kodric claimed a Silver Cup class podium finish and an overall fourth spot.

Revealing the details of his participation in the 2021 International GT Open Series, the 22-year-old two-time former Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East champion said, “I am excited to go for a new endurance series for the first time. It will be a new challenge and I am looking forward to it along with my team-mate Andy [Soucek].

Though Al Faisal has in the past competed in endurance races, this is the first time that the Muscat-based driver will be participating in a complete endurance championship series.

Till date since he began his motorsports career, Al Faisal had the opportunity to race in three endurance races – Abu Dhabi 12Hr, Dubai 24Hr and the British GT where he took a podium in silver class last year.

Al Faisal said, “It is going to be a new experience and with a large grid and some of the best endurance racers in the field with big professional teams, I am eager to provide a healthy competition on my debut season.

“We will compete but it will be difficult to challenge for the overall championship title. We are hopeful of having good races and then taking each race as it comes.”

Al Faisal will be racing in No 77 car with all new black and red livery for the Porsche GT3-R car. The new design further enhances the beautiful lines of the Lechner Racing.