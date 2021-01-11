Al Fairuz meets Russian team to discuss expanding tent pegging

Mohammed bin Issa al Fairuz, chairman of International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), met in his office at ITPF headquarter on Sunday, Maxim Kretov, President Adviser of Russian Equestrian Federation.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the best ways on spreading the Tent Pegging sport in Russia through organisation of the tournaments, activities and training programmes including the International Friendly Tent Pegging Championship. Russia had organised successfully the event before two years and it featured participation of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Russia team had crowned as champion of the event.

As part of the tournament, a training programme being organised for organisers, referees, and coaches. The meeting was attended by Haitham bin Mohammed bin Jawad al Lawati, the Secretary- General of ITPF.

