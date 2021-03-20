Al Dakhiliyah Municipality keen on meeting citizens’ needs

Al Dakhiliyah Municipality and its departments in the wilayats play an important role in meeting the citizens’ needs and solving civic issues as soon as possible.

Despite the long distance and difficult terrain between the cities and villages of the governorate, the municipality is striving to implement development projects such as paving of roads, lighting them, setting up of parks and beautification work.

The municipality’s department entrusted with ensuring food safety and quality conducts inspections on various establishments.

The technical affairs department does the follow-up and periodical inspection of buildings and take action against those who violate rules.

Other activities of the municipality include awareness programmes, health campaigns, competitions, and various programmes in cooperation with schools, sports clubs, youth teams, women’s associations and others. In order to improve the performance of workers, it conducts training for them in various facilities and in carrying out vector control measures at various sites to contain the spread of rodents and insects.

The technical department plays a major role by implementing various tasks which include road and lighting projects, afforestation work and the setting up of gardens and parks.

Last year, the department issued 3,675 major building permits, 548 minor building permits and 1,331 building completion certificates in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The year also witnessed many activities aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Committee. In this regard, it conducted about 210 awareness programmes, besides media campaigns.