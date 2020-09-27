Al Dakhiliyah governor visits Bidbid municipality, traditional crafts market

Shaikh Hilal bin Said bin Hamdan al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, met the members of the Municipal Department Affairs Committee in the Wilayat of Bidbid. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Hamoud bin Ali bin Hamid al Marshoudi, Wali of Bidbid and Chairman of the Municipal Department Affairs Committee. The Director-General of Al Dakhiliyah Municipality was also present in the meeting. The governor praised the municipal officials for carrying out their duties. He stressed the importance of addressing citizens’ requests for municipal services and projects. The governor directed the committee members to prepare a comprehensive review of the wilayat’s needs in terms of service projects such as pavements, lighting and public utilities projects.

He also instructed the members of the committee to provide him with a clear-cut vision for the development and organisation of Fanja Traditional Artisan Market in line with needs of the owners of the existing stores. The project should also improve marketing of crafts and services. He toured Fanja Traditional Artisan Market to find out the current market situation, know the needs and demands of traders, and listen to their views and suggestions. Fanja Traditional Artisan Market is home to 31 shops dedicated to handicraft and heritage industries. It is a favourite destination for tourists.