Al Bustan Palace’s Beach Pavilion Seafood Chowder

Just last week, the luxurious Al Bustan Palace reopened its doors to much anticipation. Kicking the opening in high gear, the Palace has made major changes and upgrades to their restaurants and kitchens to meet the government requirements of the new normal. To allow everyone to taste some of the delicious dishes they have in store for their guests, the busy chefs of the Al Bustan Palace are sharing some of their best menus for everyone to copy at home.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 kg Seafood diced

1 /2 litre Full-fat Milk

1 cup Cream

1 Tbsp Butter

50 Gms Bacon

1 pc Carrot

1 stick Celery

1 stick Leeks

1 pc White Onion

3 pc Potatoes (Peeled and Diced)

3 cloves Garlic

2 gms Basil

1 gm Thyme

1 tbsp Flour

50 gms Salt

600 ml Fish Stock

OLIVE TAPENADE

453 gms Kalamata olives

3 cloves Chopped garlic

1 tsp Anchovy paste

zest lemon

1 tbsp lemon juice3 gms Salt

FOR OLIVE TAPENADE CROSTINI

Place 453 Gms of pitted Kalamata olives, 1 large clove of garlic, 1 Tbsp. anchovy paste, the zest of 1 lemon, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1/4 cup minced chives and a pinch of salt and pepper in a food processor.

Grate the garlic into the food processor using a Microplane for best results.

Pulse just until the mixture is combined.

Try not to over-pulse or the tapenade or it may become mushy.

Place in a small bowl and serve immediately or store in the fridge for a few hours.

Serve with the toasted crostini or your favourite crackers.

PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large pot over low heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter, add the bacon cook until crisp and add the mirepoix of vegetables, stir, and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

Dust the flour on the mixture. Add the potatoes and 6 cups of stock, and bring to a simmer.

Season with salt and pepper.

Cook for about 20 minutes, until potatoes begin to soften.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the seafood and sauté for about a minute or so. Set aside.

Add seafood to onion and potato mixture; stir over medium heat.

Add milk and cream, basil; adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper. Serve hot with olive crostini.

CHEF ANOOB ASHRAF

Executive Sous Chef

Al Bustan Palace, Muscat

Hailing from the Southern part of India, Chef Anoob has developed the passion at a very early age from his father who managed to transform daily meals into something delicious and beautiful. He officially began his culinary journey right after finishing 12th grade and joining a culinary institute. By 18, he was already working for his first job at Le Meridian Hotels.

After 3 years, he travelled to Malaysia working for an Indian and Thai restaurant until he decided to join The Oberoi Groups of hotels in India a year later. Further developing his skill for Indian cuisines, he would embark in his Middle East journey in 2008 landing in Jeddah for Rosewood Hotels. He worked with Award-winning French Australian and Moroccan Chefs and also learned a lot about Arabic cuisine and the European Cuisine as well finally becoming a junior sous chef in 2010.

He joined The Ritz Calton Hotels in Doha in 2011 as Assitant Chef de Cuisine. He joined Al Bustan Palace in 2015 and from Chef de Cuisine would rise into the ranks and become the Executive Sous Chef for the palace in 2016. From the renovations to the reopening of the Palace, Chef Anoob has been instrumental in rebuilding the entire culinary team. As of today, Chef Anoob also specializes in Fully Buy out Indian Weddings, exclusive weddings, and gala dinners.