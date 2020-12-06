Al Bustan Palace wins World Travel Award’s leading Palace Hotel title, five others

Continuing to set a precedent for luxury hospitality, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has earned a total of six awards at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2020. As well as being named the World’s Leading Palace Hotel, the resort received five regional awards for Oman’s Leading Beach Resort Oman’s Leading Conference Hotel, Oman’s Leading Hotel Suite for the Presidential Suite, Oman’s Leading Resort and Oman’s Best MICE Hotel.

Nabil Al Zadjali, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, said, “We are delighted to accept these awards, made particularly special as they coincide with the resort’s 35th anniversary and the nations 50 th national day, proving that the experience we offered our guests all those years ago remains every bit as exceptional today.”

He added, “The hospitality industry has changed so much in the last three decades and as well as having so much more choice at their fingertips, today’s travelers know much better what they want and where they can go to get it. As the appetite for luxury tourism continues to grow, despite a challenging year, awards such as these are a welcome testament of our ability to redefine ourselves in an ever-evolving industry and of the value we continue to offer our guests from all over the world.”

Recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, the World Travel Awards have been acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, for 27 years. The 2020 awards reported record visitor traffic and engagement from public voters, showing that the hunger for travel and tourism continues to grow.