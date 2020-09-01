Al Bustan Palace reopens with staycation packages

Muscat: Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, is back, welcoming guests with staycation offers for the whole family in mind.

Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, said, “We’re thrilled to have this opportunity once again to be able to take care of our guests, and we have come up with new and exciting ways for them to enjoy the resort. One of the greatest pleasures of life is to have the chance to relax with loved ones in beautiful surroundings with all the amenities you could wish for at your feet, and Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel is really such a wonderful place to experience that. We want our guests near and far to know that, whenever they’re ready to travel, their warm welcome awaits.”

A Resort Staycation can be purchased from RO70 + taxes per night and includes access to the hotel’s recreational facilities. Savor a floating breakfast, culinary workshop, or simply relax by the pool, all while basking in the picturesque beauty of the resort. Kids are also taken care of with complimentary swimming classes and Ritz Kids activities.”

For those that simply want to lounge the day away on the beach, Al Bustan Palace Spa by the Ritz-Carlton, the only spa of its kind in Oman, features a ladies-only private beach that can be enjoyed for a whole day for just RO10 per person on weekdays, and RO12 during the weekend. There is also the option of booking a personal beach cabana, offering privacy.

In line with directives from local authorities and ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has enhanced its cleaning and safety measures to ensure that the hotel remains a comfortable and safe environment for guests.

Resort Staycation Offer:

Lagoon Room starts at RO80+ taxes per night (Bed & Breakfast)

Deluxe Pool View Room starts at RO70+ taxes per night (Bed & Breakfast).

Reserve two consecutive nights in a Deluxe Pool View room,

and receive one complimentary night to use at your discretion

until December 23.

Staycation includes:

In-room continental breakfast or floating breakfast in Lagoon Rooms

25 percent savings on all Food & Beverages

Complimentary access to the spa ladies-beach (ladies only)

Complimentary use of non-motorized watersports

Early check-in and late check-out upon availability

Children up to 6 years old dine for free throughout their stay

Complimentary “Ritz Kids” activities

Complimentary swimming classes for children on weekends

Complimentary sunset yoga (mixed class) on Friday and Saturday in the resort gardens, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Complimentary culinary workshop for two

Daily, 10 am to 7 pm

Ladies beach closes at 5.30 pm

Weekday Access: RO10 per person

Weekend Day Access: RO12 per person

Includes:

One welcome juice per person

Access to the ladies’ only beach

25 percent savings on food and beverage offerings.

Complimentary sunset yoga (mixed class) on Friday and Saturday in the resort gardens, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.