Al Bustan Palace celebrates triple win at Hotelier Awards

Oman hotels’ recent wins at the Hotelier, Middle East Awards, just proves that the country is home to some of the best hoteliers in the region. General Manager, Katrin Herz, was named General Manager of the Year, Mukhtar al Maskari, Director of Loss Prevention won Safety & Security Person of the Year and Monirul Islam, the Hotel Gardner collected the award for Unsung Hero of the Year highlighting customer service excellence in all areas of the hotel’s operations.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Hotelier Middle East Awards recognises hotel employees who ‘go the extra mile’ and encompasses a broad range of front and back of house roles from laundry managers to chefs, marketing experts to concierges and spa professionals to engineers. The winners were nominated by their colleagues and chosen by an independent panel.

“The Hotelier Middle East Awards celebrate the achievements of the Ladies and Gentlemen who are often unseen by guests but are crucial to the success of the hospitality industry. Everyday, without fail, from managers to support teams work together seamlessly to ensure everything in the hotel runs smoothly and guests enjoy an unforgettable stay from the moment they arrive,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

“It is a huge win for the Palace, and we are privileged and honoured to be positioning Oman as a must-visit destination and Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, as a leading venue for travellers,” she added.

Showcasing the Art of Omani Hospitality, Al Bustan Palace combines a stunning location on the edge of 200 beachfront acres with world-class cuisine, a Six Senses Spa and plenty of recreation activities. It offers the perfect way to experience its heritage alongside modern luxuries and create unforgettable memories of Oman.

