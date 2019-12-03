Al Bustan named world’s leading palace hotel

Muscat: Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has been named World’s Leading Palace Hotel by the World Travel Awards. The award was received during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held at the Royal Opera House Muscat. Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards stands as the ultimate symbol of quality.

“We are immensely proud to have won this incredibly prestigious award, reinforcing Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel as one of the world’s very best luxury properties,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “The progress since reopening has been especially impressive, as guests from far and wide continue to provide overwhelmingly positive feedback, and now the recognition from travel and tourism industry leaders underlines the exceptional experience we offer to guests every day of the year. We aim to continue improving and promoting the Sultanate of Oman as a must-visit destination.”

Enviably positioned between the shimmering Sea of Oman and imposing Al Hajar Mountains, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has set the benchmark for luxury hospitality for over 30 years. Set within a former palace, and the only palace hotel in Oman, with exquisite gardens, the resort features an alluring blend of old and new, local and global, seamlessly blended, carefully designed and naturally untamed. Showcasing the art of Omani hospitality, the resort combines a stunning location with world-class cuisine, a Six Senses Spa and plenty of recreation activities. The hotel offers the perfect base from which to experience Oman and create unforgettable memories in unbridled luxury and unique surroundings.

The award caps a very successful year for the hotel. Most recently it was named among the Top 15 Hotels in the Middle East by the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards.