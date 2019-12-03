Al Bustan named world’s leading palace hotel at World Travel Awards 2019

Continuing to set benchmarks for luxury hospitality, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has been named World’s Leading Palace Hotel by the World Travel Awards. The award was received during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held at the Royal Opera House Muscat. Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards stands as the ultimate symbol of quality.

“We are immensely proud to have won this incredibly prestigious award, reinforcing Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel as one of the world’s very best luxury properties,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “The progress since reopening has been especially impressive, as guests from far and wide continue to provide overwhelmingly positive feedback, and now the recognition from travel and tourism industry leaders underlines the exceptional experience we offer to guests everyday of the year. We aim to continue improving and promoting the Sultanate of Oman as a must-visit destination.”

The only palace hotel in Oman, with exquisite gardens, the resort features an alluring blend of old and new, local and global, seamlessly blended, carefully designed and naturally untamed. The award caps a very successful year for the hotel. Most recently it was named among the Top 15 Hotels in the Middle East by the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers Choice Awards.

