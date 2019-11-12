Al Busaidi holds talks with IOC chief Bach

MUSCAT: OOC Chairman Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, met with International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach, on Friday during a two-day official visit to the new Olympic headquarters in Switzerland. He was accompanied by Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary General.

The visit comes as a part of the programme of strengthening relations between IOC and OOC and an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest developments of sports and Olympic movement. It was the first official visit of Sayyid Khalid after being elected as a new OOC chairman last July.

The meeting dealt with aspects of a good cooperation between the two committees and discussed many sports topics and ideas that would contribute to activate OOC activities and programmes. They also met with officials of the departments specialised in marketing, Olympic solidarity and IT to learn about the programmes offered by IOC to NOCs and how to use them, especially programmes related to the promotion of all areas of sports development.

As a part of the visit, Sayyid Khalid and Taha also met Gunilla Lindberg, Secretary General of ANOC, where they reviewed the coordination between OOC and ANOC, as well as the mechanism of benefiting from the programmes offered to NOCs. They also reviewed the first World Beach Games hosted by Qatar last October.

