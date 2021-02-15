Al Bashayer Annual Camel Festival kicks off

Adam: The 4th round of Al Bashayer Arabian Camel Festival kicked off in the Wilayat of Adam, Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Monday. The festival is organized by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, represented by Department of Al Bashayer Arabian Camel Racecourse.

A wide base of 1,800 camels from the Sultanate and other GCC countries take part in the five-day event.

The first day of the race witnessed 14 rounds for different categories of camels.

Al Bashayer Festival is a sports event that represents a variety of sporting, social and economic values. The festival is organized on an annual basis at Al Bashayer racecourse, which emerges this year 2021 in its new outlook after the completion of expansion works qualifying it to better host all sorts of activities.

The event highlights the Royal support accorded by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to Al Bashayer festival.

The event also serves as an important source of livelihood to camel owners, coaches and slimming specialists. This popular interest maintains the trend of this heritage and helps it survive from generation to generation. –ONA