Al Attiyah takes early lead at Oman International Rally

Defending regional rally champion Nasser Saleh al Attiyah set early pace in the Oman International Rally after topping the first stage.

The Qatari, who is a five-time winner of the Oman event, completed the first stage in 3 hours 25.6 minutes ahead of local challenger Abdullah al Rawahi (3:31.5). Meshari al Thefiri of Kuwait (3:25.0) was third in the standings.

Al Attiyah is partnered by French co-driver Matthieu Baumel in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 run by Autotek Motorsport.

Nasser Khalifa al Attiyah, who is a relative of the defending champion, finished fourth with a timing of 3:42.4.

The event started at the Oman Automobile Association at 15.00hrs on Thursday. Immediately up was the opening super special stage of four kilometres.

Teams then tackled two loops of three special stages, starting with the first pass through the 19.20km of Al Misfah. The 16.1 km of Saal was followed before the Madinat Al Irfan (11.6km). The February 6-8 event is the opening round of the 2020 FIA Middle East Rally Championship (Merc).

Defending local rally champion Zakariya al Aufi was fifth (3:45.9) followed by Omanis Jarah al Touqi, Khalid al Manji and Abdullah al Zubair after the first stage.

Oman’s return to the regional series for the first time since 2015 has attracted 18 entrants.

The three specials are repeated in the afternoon and a further two passes through three more stages brings the action to a close on Saturday.

