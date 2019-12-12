Al Araimi family urges ‘space and silence to grieve’

MUSCAT: Salem Abdullah al Araimi, the brother of Mohammed Abdullah al Araimi who was recently murdered in London, has issued a statement following the news coverage on the incident, in which he expressed the family’s trust in the Metropolitan Police and sought space and silence to grieve.

“Last Friday December 6th will be etched in the minds of our close-knit family forever. While going about our daily lives in Muscat we had little idea of the tragic and unexpected events unfolding in London that have irreversibly changed the course of our family’s lives. Our hearts are eternally broken.

“Mohammed al Araimi, a Politics and Economics student at the King’s College was strolling, as he often did, in Knightsbridge when armed men senselessly stabbed and killed him on last Friday. The motives for this horrific attack are unknown and the varying reports printed in some of the press have caused even more distress to the family.

“Until the circumstances and details of this heinous crime are fully substantiated, we respectfully ask for the space and silence to grieve as a family.

“We have full confidence in the Metropolitan Police and their ability to bring this investigation to a speedy and just conclusion. Mohammed has now returned to his maker, May God have mercy on his soul,” the statement said.

Related