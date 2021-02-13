Al Amerat rich in history, flora and fauna

The valleys in the Wilayat of Al Amerat are dotted with archaeological sites and are home to rich biodiversity. On the trail from Wadi Adai to the border adjacent to Wadi Al Mih in the wilayat one can find remains of ancient stone homes and tombs.

These valleys are also home to many plants and trees namely Al Sumur (Acacia Tortilis), Al Sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi), Al Ghaf (Prosopis Cineraria) and Al Showa (Moringa Peregrina). Moreover, there are a wonderful variety of medicinal herbal plants used by locals for a long time.

It is also a bird watchers’ paradise as one can find Egyptian eagles, sparrows, nightingales, pigeons and many other birds that nest in trees.

What distinguishes this mountain trail is the presence of stone houses that were previously used as quarantine centres for smallpox patients. The guide who led us through the trail said that these health centres have been destroyed due to rain. There are many rocks adorned with a number of carvings, most of which depict Ibex. These drawings were intended to detail the mountain paths and document some of the events that occurred at that time. These drawings are proof for the presence of a large number of animals during that period of time. They are hard to spot now due to urban expansion and hunting.

“Our goal in organising these trail walks is to introduce the importance of these archaeological and ecological sites, and to raise awareness about the need to protect and preserve them for the future generations’’, the guide told the Observer.

“More than 30 people participated in this activity. They all completed 20 km hiking in around 7 hours. This is a good indication of the desire of Omanis and residents to rediscover what nature hides among its fertile mountains and plains in the Sultanate’’, the guide said.