Al Amerat – Escape to quietness

The Wilayat of Al Amerat, which was once an empty expanse has witnessed comprehensive urban development since the modern renaissance. Of late, many people have made it their home away from the hustle and bustle of Muscat.

A visitor to the place will notice the harmony between the modern apartments and old neighbourhoods.

The wilayat was known as Al Fath and later as Al Mutahaddemat due to drought and aridity.

Al Amerat borders Muttrah to the north and Bausher to the west, Muscat to the east and Qurayat to the south.

The wilayat spreads across an area of 1,244 sq km, which is one of the biggest wilayats in Muscat Governorate.

The place houses 112 villages which are Al Bajriyyah, Al Daql, Al Ghanainat, Saih Al Dhabi, Al Mahaj, Social Housing District, Al Hajer, Tunis, Heem, Gahlaut, Al Hashya, Wadi Al Sarine, Al Sidirat, Al Raja, Al Gafinah, Al Majam, Grabeb, Al Alayah and others.

The wilayat embraces various archaeological landmarks including outdated houses. There are some historic sites like Baai castle, Al Rajie and Al Mandhriyah towers. Additionally, there are many archaeological mosques including Al Khafaiji mosque, Al Midam, Al Harah, Al Ghafat, Al Hadri, Al Arish and Ain Fuad mosques.

Spacious lands cloistered between towering mountains make Al Amerat feel remote and tranquil.

The wilayat is full of traditionally inspired villas, new commercial buildings, fertile agricultural villages, and even tourist attractions, like the park where the annual Muscat Festival is held, and Wadi al Sareen, a famous animal sanctuary. The area itself has fantastic infrastructure, with newly developed roads connecting the valley to Bausher, Al Khuwair, and Qurum via the Aqabat Bausher.

Wadi al Sareen Natural Reserve is home to a number of animals like gazelles, ibex, red foxes, wild rabbits, wolves and some birds.

The reserve is situated 35 km away from the centre of the wilayat and spread over an area of 200 sq km.

Wadi al Meih, located in Al Amerat, offers stunning scenery that delights the eye and indulges all senses. Visitors are charmed by multi-colour blooms in this valley of flowers, chirping birds, wild beetles and black-eyed flies. The high mountains surrounding the valley are a hiker’s paradise. The farms in the valley are filled with date palms, lemons, mangoes, bananas, pomegranate, olives and grapes. Wadi al Meih also has ruins of old houses that tell one about traditional Omani architecture.

There are currently hypermarkets, coffee shops, and all the usual necessities available, and new businesses opening all the time. For a tranquil, affordable family life Al Amerat reigns supreme.

Muscat Municipality recently built pedestrians’ walkways in Al Amerat as part of a programme to beautify the governorate and for the recreation of residents.

The walkway in Al Mahaj area of Amerat is 1.7 km long and 4 metres wide, with two lanes. One lane is dedicated for pedestrians, and the others for cycling.

The project is aimed at encouraging people to take part in the exercise-related activities as Al Amerat, unlike other wilayats, lacks beach or waterfronts. The project includes green spaces and a roadside garden.

