Khalid bin Ali al Adi, Treasurer of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Monday, participated in the general assembly meeting of the Association of Arab National Olympic Committees (AANOC), which was held online, in the presence of Dr Fareed bin Khamis al Zadjali, OOC board member. The review of AANOC financial report and the budget for (2014-2020), and a report on Arab women’s sport and other sports issues in the region were discussed.

