Al Abri siblings impress at ISC Open TT

Muscat: The Al-Abri siblings, Retaj and her younger brother, Turki have made an impressive start as the Open Table Tennis Tournament organised by the Indian Social Club Oman got underway at the Club’s premises. The tournament is sponsored by Al-Tasnim Enterprises LLC.

Playing in the under-10 singles event, Retaj and Turki put in an impressive string of victories to qualify for the semifinals of the event which is being played on the round-robin basis.

Retaj and Turki have both remained unbeaten on their way to winning three matches each. While Retaj defeated Samriddhi Sharma 3-1, Adan Zeb 3-0 and Saandhuni Kuriwandalage 3-0, Turki’s impressive play saw him demolish Abhishek Lingarkar 3-0, Mahi Pandya 3-0 and Johan Robin 3-0.

Manvi Sarawanan and Akshara Pateriya look set to qualify for the semifinals of the girls under-14 singles having won their first two matches in the group phase.

Manvi defeated Shwetha Ganesh 3-0 and Retaj Al-Abri 3-0 in Group-A and Akshara got the better of Dimple Malawiya 3-0 and Aditi Sawant 3-0.

In the group stage of the girls under-17 singles, Manvi has recorded two victories, 3-0 over Aditi Sawant and 3-0 over Akshara Pateriya while in the other group, Surabhi Salian, Tanishqa Mishra and Maryam Zohair have each scored one win.

Surabhi came rallied from two games down to defeat Maryam Zoharir 3-2.

Tanishqa Mishra also fought hard before downing Shwetha Ganesh 3-2. So did Maryam Zohair who overcame Shwetha Ganesh 3-2.

