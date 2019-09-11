Oman Sport Sports 

Akshara claims U-13 title at ISC TT

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Talented Akshara Pateriya claimed the girls under-13 singles title at the Annual Table Tennis Tournament of the Indian Social Club Oman.
In the final, Akshara defeated Dimple Malawiya in straight games 11-3, 11-8, 11-5. Akshara and Dimple remained unbeaten in their round-robin stage and their final league encounter turned out to be the final. Akshara has shown tremendous improvement and has given the girls in the higher age group a tough time.
Arnav Mohnot and Ganesh Malayandi advanced to the final of the under-10 singles. In the semifinal, Arnav went all out and defeated Abhishek Lingarkar with a convinging 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 verdict and Ganesh downed Samriddhi Sharma 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 for a place in the final. Earlier, Arnav had topped Group A with three outright victories while Ganesh finished second in the same group. Samriddhi Sharma had topped Group B and Abhishek was second.

