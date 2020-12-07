Airports in Oman see passenger traffic drop by 70%

Muscat: The passenger departures through all airports in Oman saw a decrease of 70 percent as of September 2020, compared to the same period in the previous year, said the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There was a drop of 71.9 percent in total arrivals through airports until the end of September 2020, compared to the same period a year ago.

With regards to flight movements, 28,455 landings and takeoffs were reported from Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar airports by the end of September 2020, while 3,908,289 passengers ( arrival, departure, and transit) used Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, and Duqm airports.

The majority of flights were operated to India during this paeriod. according to NCSI.

Efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus have resulted in the greatest de-connecting of people since the Second World War. Borders are effectively closed. Our freedom of movement has been severely restricted, reported IATA in a report.

International passenger travel has been down by 89 percent and domestic by 43 percent.

With just 1.8 billion people expected to travel this year, we are back at 2003 levels.

“In total, 46 million jobs in aviation-related travel and tourism are in peril. Educational opportunities are put on hold. Families are separated. Vacations foregone. And once-in-a-lifetime events are missed. When people cannot fly, the human and economic costs could never be fully tallied.” said IATA