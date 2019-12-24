Main 

Airport emergency drill carried out at Salalah Airport

Salalah: Oman Airports Company carried out a comprehensive emergency exercise at Salalah Airport, on Tuesday. The exercise comes as part of the company’s commitment to applying the highest emergency response standards under the supervision of the relevant authorities at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation in collaboration with the strategic partners.

The drill was carried out in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police represented by the Dhofar Governorate Police Command, the Directorate-General of Airport Security, Royal Air Force of Oman, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, the ministry of defence and the ground handling services. — ONA

 

