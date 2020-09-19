Airlines to operate 2 weekly trips to existing destinations

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed the airlines to operate two flights per week to each of its existing scheduled destinations from October 1. In an interview to Oman News Agency, Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir welcomed the decision of the Supreme Committee to partially open the Muscat International Airport and hoped that the sector will be fully operational soon.

“SalamAir intends to operate its flights to most of its former destinations,” he said.

SalamAir will operate flights to Istanbul, Shiraz and Tehran, Dubai, and some Gulf destinations, such as the Emirate of Dubai.

“The UAE is popular destination due to the postponement of the school year to November in Oman. The Sultanate will witness a large number of tourists in the coming months as the weather will gradually start to get moderate in the coming months across the region.”

Oman Air will also return to scheduled service from October 1 with flights to 16 cities in 12 countries.

The airline will connect Muscat with London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Dubai, Doha, Dar Es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Lahore, and Islamabad, with more destinations to be added in the near future. Flights to India are subject to Indian authorities lifting restrictions for scheduled international passenger flights. Scheduled service will also connect Muscat and Khasab.