Airlines reroute flights to avoid Iraq, Iran

Muscat: Major airlines are rerouting flights over safety concerns due to the US-Iran crisis.

Air France, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines said they were avoiding the airspace above Iran and Iraq.

The US Federal Aviation Agency restricted commercial US flights “from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman. Russia also recommended the country’s airlines avoid the region.

Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines said they were conducting flights as usual.

For commercial airlines and freight carriers, flight restrictions mean taking longer routes, costing both time and money.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has cautioned Indian carriers to take all precautions in airspaces over Iran, Iraq, Sea of Oman and waters of Arabian Gulf.

Air India is rerouting its flights and that of its subsidiary Air India Express that uses the Iranian airspace

Indian nationals have been urged to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals who are residing in Iraq have been advised to be alert and avoid travelling.

