Airlines cut down Oman-India operations

Muscat: Airlines have scaled down their operations from Oman to India following travel restrictions prevailing over the COVID-19 situation.

Passengers are given the option to change the date or cancel the booking at no additional cost.

Air India has suspended flights AI 977 / AI 978 (Bengaluru -Hyderabad-Muscat) between March 18 and April 20 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Among others, Al 973 / AI 974 between Delhi and Muscat will be suspended March 18 and April 30 AI 907 / AI 908 (Chennai-Muscat) and AI 985 (Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Muscat) will be suspended between March 18 and April 30 while the return Muscat-Mumbai sector will be suspended between March 19 and April 30.

“Passengers can opt for a full refund without any penalties,” the airline said.

The budget airline, Indigo, has suspended Kochi operations until March 28. while its Mumbai operations will continue to operate during this period.

GoAir suspended its Muscat-Mumbai flights until April 16 while Spicejet has also announced cancellations to Muscat.

Sources in Oman Air told the Observer that they are working on a new schedule plan under the developing circumstances, which will include cancellation or scaling down certain operations.