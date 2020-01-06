Airfares likely to soar as oil market gets boost

Muscat: Airfares from Oman to the Indian and other Asian sectors will have some impact in the long-term due to rising oil prices amid US-Iran Political tensions.

A senior official of a major Indian airline operating out of Oman told the Observer that ‘no immediate impact is expected as it is a lean season for outbound traveling from Muscat. Fares are currently on the lower side.”

According to sources, airlines in South Asia will be forced to increase airfares due to any increase in crude prices and weakening of the local currencies.

It may be noted that nearly aviation fuel accounts for 40 percent of the operational costs for airlines.

According to IATA, global passenger numbers are expected to reach 4.72 billion (up 4% from 4.54 billion in 2019), while stronger economic growth should support passenger traffic (RPKs) growth of 4.1 percent similar to 2019 (4.2%) but below historical trends.

, the Indian rupee is expected to stay on the weaker side for some time due to the sluggish economic situation globally and the fast-changing regional politics.

On Monday, one-way direct fares for Mumbai this week started from RO 42, while for Delhi it was 88, Kochi 65, Dhaka 145 taka, Lahore 60 Pakistani rupees and Manila 195 pesos

R Madhusoodanan, General Manager, Global Money Exchange, said the Indian rupee will continue to be weak for various factors, which include poor economic growth figures in India and rising oil prices due to geopolitics.

“Weak Indian rupee will benefit exporters in Indian and also NRIs who can use this opportunity to clear debts or loans back home.”

On Monday, RO 1 fetched 187 Indian rupees, 401 Pakistan rupees, 133 Philippine pesos, 219 Bangladesh Pesos.