Airfares not expected to increase from Oman

Airfares are not expected to increase in the future even as the conditions are still not conducive to the opening of airports, the government said on Thursday.

“We do not expect an increase in the prices of airline tickets later. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) is responsible for regulating the prices. If there is only one flight operator for a specific destination, the authority will have a say on the prices, and if there is more than one operator, then this means that competition is there.”

Replying to questions, Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, said, “The current indicators do not encourage the opening of land and air borders. The decision to stop the exit of Omanis abroad is still in place, and Omanis entering the Sultanate are subject to quarantine.”

The government will not allow the aviation sector to collapse while a number of employees and pilots have been laid off in Oman Air due to the economic conditions experienced by the airlines.

Domestic flights to oilfields and private services of Sharqiyah Aviation have resumed. “We have operated flights to Khasab, Marmul and Qarn Alam; the procedures at these airports are good,” the minister said.

A total of 2,400 flights was operated to bring citizens home, also cargo, between February 1 and June 30.

Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health said that the borders are still closed and travel abroad is still not allowed.

“There is coordination among GCC states for opening the borders and joint measures will be implemented after the announcement,” said a MOH official.