Airbus delivered 64 jets in November
Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in November, bringing the total so far this year to 477, down 34 per cent from the first 11 months of 2019 as COVID-19 curbs demand, the planemaker said.
Deliveries included seven wide-body A350 jets and 56 single-aisle jets including 54 of the main A320neo narrow-body family.
Deliveries are being closely scrutinised by investors as they generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis.
The figures confirm an earlier Reuters report that Airbus was heading towards a total of 550 or more deliveries in 2020.