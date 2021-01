AirAsia eyes more airline partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group’s travel, e-commerce and fintech unit airasia.com is in partnership talks with several Middle Eastern and European airlines, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the company was working on selling more flights on the online platform.

Apart from just selling AirAsia flight tickets, we are now selling any airline’s flights tickets. We are now in serious discussions with quite a few full-service carriers,” Chan said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

She said the company is working closely with Middle Eastern airlines to drive traffic to pilgrimage destinations.

“Religious travel has taken a huge delay, and already we are getting a lot of requests from customers for pilgrimages,” she said.

Airasia.com is also in talks with some European airlines, she said. “Once the international borders are open, all of us are banking on the pent up demand,” she said. — Reuters

