Air travellers told not to carry dangerous goods in baggage

Muscat: Airlines have called on passengers to adhere to the Dangerous Goods Regulations to so that their travels become smooth without checking delays.

“Air travellers should know what can be included in the cabin as well as checked in baggage. This will help a hassle-free travel “, said an Oman Air official.

Airlines are following the Dangerous Goods Regulations enacted by IATA (International Air Transport Association) and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) on goods that could be carried on board a flight.

Accordingly, scissors and knife, powdered foods and oily, leaking things besides compressed gas are not allowed to be carried in one’s cabin baggage. Also included are fireworks, matches, lighters, butane gas, flammable liquid, hover boards, Segway, air wheels, corrosives, poison, power bank, e-cigarettes, lighter, coconut, party poppers.

Segway, and valuables like jewellery, cash and the like and all other dangerous goods, and magnetic material are not permitted to be carried in checked-in baggage.

“It is always advisable to pack bags according to the need and priority and to separate checked in baggage and cabin bag so that both passengers and the ground handling staff can save considerable amount of time”, Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air has said.

“I would strongly recommend passengers to check any airline policy about the DGR before packing the bags for a travel”, he added.

Mahesh Chowdhury, Country Manager of Air India Express urged passengers to refrain from packing prohibited items in their checked in baggage and to carry only permitted items inside their cabin baggage.

“This is in the best interest of the passenger to avoid delays and to help them have a smooth flight”, he said.

More often than not, passengers are stuck either at the check in counter or at the security point if they carried any prohibited items in their cabin baggage or even later, should their checked in baggage contains any items that he or she was not supposed to carry.

This would cause a great amount of inconvenience to the passengers and the staff besides resulting in delayed departure and often, flying without the particular passenger.