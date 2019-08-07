Air travellers told not to carry dangerous goods in baggage

Airlines have called on passengers to adhere to the Dangerous Goods Regulations so that their travel becomes smooth without any delay in checking.

“Air travellers should know what can be included in the cabin luggage as well as in checked-in baggage. This will help in hassle-free travel,” said an Oman

Air official.

Airlines are following the Dangerous Goods Regulations enacted by IATA (International Air Transport Association) and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) on goods that could be carried on board a flight.

Accordingly, scissors and knives, powdered foods and oily leaking things besides compressed gas are not allowed to be carried in one’s cabin baggage.

Also included are fireworks, matches, lighters, butane gas, flammable liquids, hover boards, Segway, air wheels, corrosives, poison, power bank, e-cigarettes, lighters, coconuts, party poppers.

Segway, valuables like jewellery, cash, other dangerous goods and magnetic material are not permitted to be carried in check-in baggage.

“It is always advisable to pack bags according to the need and priority and to separate check-in baggage and cabin bag so that both passengers and the ground handling staff can save considerable amount of time”, Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, has said.

“I would strongly recommend passengers to check any airline policy about the DGR before packing the bags for a travel”, he added.

Mahesh Chowdhury, Country Manager of Air India Express, urged passengers to refrain from packing prohibited items in their check-in baggage and to carry only permitted items in their cabin baggage.

More often than not, passengers are stuck either at the check-in counter or at the security point if they carry any prohibited items in their cabin baggage or even later, should their check-in baggage contain any items that he or she was not supposed to carry.

This would cause a great amount of inconvenience to the passengers and the staff besides resulting in delayed departure and often, flying without the particular passenger.

Related