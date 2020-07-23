Air travellers must show tickets at checkpoints

Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport said health isolation for 14 days is still mandatory for those coming to Oman.

Minister of Transport said regarding employees working outside the governorates of their residence, “If we start with the exceptions, the complete closure will be not effective”. He also clarified that Omanis must have approved health insurance of the destination they are visiting in case of international travel.

“During the lockdown, those who travel to the Muscat airport to travel abroad must show the travel documents including ticket at checkpoints, and should be accompanied only by the driver of the vehicle that drops him,” he added.