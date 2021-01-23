Air service to Sri Lanka resumes after 10 months

Oman Air WY 371 carrying 50 passengers including tourists from the Sultanate as well as the citizens of the island nation, touched Colombo on Thursday evening after the country reopened the aviation services that were suspended for more than 10 months.

“As we open our doors to the world once again; we’ve pulled out all the stops, ensuring that every precautionary measure is in place to make your island getaway as safe, secure and serene as possible,” said OL Ameer Ajwad, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Sultanate.

He further said that all visas must be applied online through the Immigration ETA portal. Confirmed hotel booking, pre-purchased PCR tests and a mandatory COVID-19, insurance cover paid through the ‘Safe and Secure Level 1’ hotel when making the booking, are mandatory requirements for visa application.

The hotel will issue a reference number which the travellers need to include in their visa form under the section ‘contact details’.

“Also, all tourists are exempted from quarantine requirement and there is no minimum stay requirement, all aimed at attracting more tourists to the sector that has been in slumber since the pandemic outbreak.”

Even after vaccination against COVID-19, it is mandatory to follow the safety protocol, and PCR tests need to be taken on arrival.

He further said that there are several hotels and accommodation providers that comply with the COVID-19 health protocols and the tourism operational guidelines.

“These hotels are subjected to a continuous audit process by an independent firm and tourists are allowed to visit up to 14 approved tourist sites under the safety of a bio-bubble.”

Each of the ‘Safe and Secure’ certified hotels including the ‘Level 1’ hotels will be having an appointed medical officer to provide medical care round the clock.

“In case any tourist is tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms, the Level 1 ‘Safe & Secure’ certified hotel in consultation with the hotel doctor or local health authorities, will admit him to a private hospital approved by the Ministry of Health. The COVID-19 Insurance cover will reimburse all related expenses up to $ 50,000 for a month.

