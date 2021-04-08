Air passengers via Oman airports decline by 77 per cent

MUSCAT: The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm) until the end of January 2021 reached 357,923, compared to 1,590,648 passengers as at the end of January 2020, comprising a decline by 77.5 per cent.

According to the preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of flights till the end of January 2021 stood at 3,035, compared to 11,316 flights during the same period in 2020.

Nationalities of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan topped the total number of passengers in the Sultanate’s airports till the end of January 2021. The number of Indian passengers stood at 8,395 (arrivals 8,135, departures 260). Bangladeshi passengers stood at 31,671 (departures 31,671). The Pakistani passengers stood at 923 (arrivals 248, departures 675).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport (including arrivals, departures and transit) dropped to 308,455 at the end of January 2021, comprising a fall by 78.5 per cent, compared to 1,434,317 passengers as at the end of January 2020. The number of flights stood at 2,587, a drop by 74.4 per cent, compared to 10,104 flights during January 2020.

The number of passengers at Salalah Airport till the end of January 2021 stood at 45,093 comprising a decline by 62 per cent, compared to 118,771 passengers, while the number of flights stood at 394, a decline by 57.1 per cent, compared to 918 flights during the same period of 2020. The total number of domestic flights at Duqm Airport till the end of January 2021 reached 54 while the number of passengers reached 4,375, a decline by 12.2 per cent compared to the figures of January 2020, which stood at 52 flights and 4,985 passengers.

— ONA