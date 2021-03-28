Air passengers must carry tickets as proof

Muscat: Travellers must carry flight tickets as proof while commuting to the airport or to their homes. They will be allowed to have one companion to drop them off or receive them at the airport, Major Mohammed al Hashmi of Royal Oman Police in an interview on Saturday.

He said commercial establishments must stop activities to ensure that their customers and employees can reach home before the lockdown.

No movement will be allowed between governorates, and also between villages of the same governorate.