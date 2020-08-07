Air India flight with 180 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An AirIndia Express flight from Dubai with 180 passengers on board skidded off the runway while landing at Kozhikode airport(Karipur Airport) in Kerala on Friday.

The flight-IX1344-from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport at around 8pm today and suffered major damages. Reports from the local media said the pilot, Captain Deepak Vasanth, died at the spot and more than 100 passengers suffered serious injures. Co-pilot also suffered major injuries. The injured are being treated at the nearby hospitals.

Photos from the accident site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

Airoirt authorities said major tragedy was averted as the flight did not catch fire even after the fuel leakage.

There has been reports of torrential rains across Kerala for the last two days.

The Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport and local authorities said the flight broke into several pieces after overshooting the runway.