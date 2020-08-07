Main 

Air India flight with 180 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode

Midhun Raj

Kozhikode: An AirIndia Express flight from Dubai with 180 passengers on board skidded off the runway while landing at Kozhikode airport(Karipur Airport) in Kerala on Friday.

The flight-IX1344-from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport at around 8pm today and suffered major damages. Reports from the local media said the pilot, Captain Deepak Vasanth, died at the spot and more than 100 passengers suffered serious injures. Co-pilot also suffered major injuries. The injured are being treated at the nearby hospitals.

Photos from the accident site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

Airoirt authorities said major tragedy was averted as the flight did not catch fire even after the fuel leakage.

There has been reports of torrential rains across Kerala for the last two days.

The Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport and local authorities said the flight broke into several pieces after overshooting the runway.

Midhun Raj

Digital Editor @ Oman Observer Daily

midhun has 48 posts and counting.See all posts by midhun

You May Also Like

Now pay for entering Jabal Akhdhar sanctuary

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Now pay for entering Jabal Akhdhar sanctuary

Two Asian expats arrested for shop theft

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two Asian expats arrested for shop theft

Britain’s EU envoy abruptly quits over Brexit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Britain’s EU envoy abruptly quits over Brexit