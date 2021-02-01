Air bubble pacts with India to continue

Muscat: India has extended the ban on international flights till February 28, but said certain scheduled flights will be allowed on air bubble agreements, including with Oman.

“International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, but special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

As per the agreement with the sultanate, 6,000 seats are allowed on either side and only national carriers (Oman Air, SalamAir, Air India, and Air India Express) are allowed to operate.

The requirements for entering the Sultanate through Oman Airports include all travellers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72-hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified medical certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result.