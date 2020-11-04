Local Main 

Air Arabia to launch Muscat-Abu Dhabi service

Muscat: The recently formed Air Arabia- Abu Dhabi will operate regular flights from the UAE capital to Muscat.

Starting November 16, Air Arabia has been granted permission to operate two weekly flights, the Civil Aviation Authority in Oman said.

The UAE Cabinet recently approved low-cost Air Arabia Abu Dhabi as a national airline in a move that will boost the civil aviation sector in the country.

Etihad Airways and Air Arabia had set up Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost airline to capitalise on growing demand for budget travel.

It will operate out of Abu Dhabi International Airport and is expected to help in Etihad’s turnaround plans, which began in 2017 through a reduction in its cost base and a restructure of plane orders with Boeing and Airbus.

The new airline, which received its operating certificate in April, is starting with two Airbus A320 aircraft from its hub at Abu Dhabi International airport, and will follow the business model of Air Arabia.

